Tk 70-million bridge left useless without approach road

A concrete bridge, built at a cost of Tk 70 million (7 crore), over Kesharghat Soti River in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila is left unused for there are no approach road leading to the bridge.

Locals, however, made a bamboo bridge to cross the river on foot, reports UNB.

People of the area said that based on the demand of nearly 100,000 residents from two unions in the upazila, the local administration started the construction of the bridge in 2021 at a cost of Tk 70 million.