20 injured in AL infighting

At least 20 people including two policemen were injured in a clash between two local Awami League (AL) factions Thursday in Kushtia’s Khoksa upazila, reports UNB.

Over 50 houses were also ransacked at village Komorbhog of the upazila during the hour-long mayhem, following a factional clash on Wednesday.

There had been a long-running feud between local AL leader and Osmanpur Union Parishad member Jabed Ali and AL activist Noyon, Kamruzzaman Talukdar, officer-in-charge of Khoksa Police Station, said.

A chase and counter-chase took place on Wednesday between the supporters of the two groups following an altercation.