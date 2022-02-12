25-yr-old woman found dead at Chattogram hotel

Mostafizur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of Halishohor police station, said the woman checked into the hotel along with a man on Thursday afternoon. "The two had identified themselves as husband and wife. Around 5.30 pm, the man left the hotel," he said.

Cops broke open the door of the hotel room after its staff alerted them around 11.30pm after getting no response from inside. Later, police recovered the body of the woman. "The body had multiple injury marks. Efforts are on to nab the man," the OC said.