25-yr-old woman found dead at Chattogram hotel

A 25-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in a hotel room in the Agrabad area of Chattogram port city, police said on Friday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be known, according to officials, reports UNB.

Mostafizur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of Halishohor police station, said the woman checked into the hotel along with a man on Thursday afternoon. "The two had identified themselves as husband and wife. Around 5.30 pm, the man left the hotel," he said.

Cops broke open the door of the hotel room after its staff alerted them around 11.30pm after getting no response from inside. Later, police recovered the body of the woman. "The body had multiple injury marks. Efforts are on to nab the man," the OC said.

