28 Indian fishermen detained for illegal intrusion in Bay

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Mongla police station Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said members of the Mongla West Zone Coast Guard detained 28 Indian fishermen, including two trawlers, while they were on regular patrol in Bangladesh waters in the Bay of Bengal.

Those fishermen were illegally entering Bangladesh waters and fishing.

The arrested fishermen were handed over to Mongla police on Friday night.

Preparations are underway to file a case in this regard.

