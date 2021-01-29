28 Indian fishermen detained for illegal intrusion in Bay

Coast Guard of Mongla sea port on Friday detained at least 28 fishermen for illegally intruding into Bangladeshi in the Bay of Bengal. They also seized 2 trawlers named FB Shabkhodip and FB Shornotara from them, reports UNB.
The fishermen were later handed over to the Mongla police station on Friday night.
The Indian fishermen are from different areas of 24 Parganas.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Mongla police station Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said members of the Mongla West Zone Coast Guard detained 28 Indian fishermen, including two trawlers, while they were on regular patrol in Bangladesh waters in the Bay of Bengal.
Those fishermen were illegally entering Bangladesh waters and fishing.
The arrested fishermen were handed over to Mongla police on Friday night.
Preparations are underway to file a case in this regard.