A 38-year-old farmer died after being struck by lightning in Krishtapur village of Dinajpur's Nababganj upazila on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Robin Saren, son of Babu Ram Soren of the village.

Rashedul Kabir Raju, chairman of Golapganj union, said Robin was struck by lightning while working on his farmland this morning. He died on the way to a local hospital.