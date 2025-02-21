Passengers of three vehicles clash on Dhaka-Chattogram highway

A dispute over overtaking led to clashes among passengers of a bus and two microbuses on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Sitakunda in Chattogram in the morning on Friday. The passengers vandalised each others’ vehicles on the highway.

According to witnesses, a microbus hit the road divider when it was speeding with a bus and the latter abruptly changed its lane to leave space for another vehicle.

In response, passengers from the microbus vandalised the bus, smashing it with sticks. Soon another microbus appeared in the scene and its passengers joined the attack. At one stage, the bus passengers retaliated with a counter attack and vandalised the two microbuses.