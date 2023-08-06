BCL factional clash leaves 10 injured in Barishal University

At least 10 students were injured as factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) clashed again in Barishal University. The latest clash on Saturday night is the fourth such incident on the campus this year.
A faction of the ruling party student wing wearing masks and helmets attacked two residential halls—Sher-e-Bangla Hall and Bangabandhu Hall. The attackers injured at least 10 students and torched a motorbike. Six of the injured students were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Although BCL has no committee in BU, several factions of the organization are active on the campus. They often clash over establishing supremacy.
Students said the faction that attacked two halls is known as followers of Barishal city mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah. They had control of the campus for a long time. This group, however, had lost its sway on the campus after Abul Khayer Abdullah was elected mayor of the city. After the city election, a faction known as followers of state minister for water resources Zahid Faruk established its supremacy on the campus. Within just one and a half month into the election, followers of Sadiq attacked two halls with sharp weapons and sticks to regain control of the campus.
At least five students of the two halls told Prothom Alo that around 40-45 BCL men stormed Sher-e-Bangla Hall at around 11 in the night on Saturday. They locked the main gate of the hall and bolted the rooms from outside. They later searched several rooms on the third and fourth floors. Later they went to the third floor of Bangabandhu Hall and beat up some supporters of Zahid Faruk. The attackers later took control of both the halls.
Injured BCL activists alleged the attackers were led by Bangla department student Tahmid Jaman alias Navid, English department student Tanjid Manju, Geology and Mining department student Al Samad alias Shanto.
Tahmid Jaman, however, claimed he was not involved with the attack.
“I’m staying in Dhaka now. I heard about a clash but I don’t have any connection with it,” Tahmid told Prothom Alo at around 1:00 in the night.
Tanjid Manju, another leader of this faction, told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon, “I was attacked by a group led by Moyeedur Rahman. I got injured in the attack. Moyeedur attacked us bringing brick chips on a pickup van. We didn’t attack them.”
Students said followers of BCL activists Amit Hasan alias Raktim and Moyeedur Rahman alias Baki tried to resist the attack, which led to a chase and counter chase between them and attackers. Both Amit and Moyeedur are followers of state minister Zahid Faruk. The attackers torched the motorbike of Amit Hasan. The clash continued till 2:00 at night. Later followers of Amit and Moyeedur were forced to leave the campus.
Additional forces of police have been deployed today but tension prevails on the campus.
Moyeedur Rahman said, “Those who attacked us had criminal records in the past, yet the campus authorities could not take any stringent action against them. Such inaction of authorities emboldened them to attack us this way.”
Bandar police station’s inspector (investigation) Haridas Nag told Prothom Alo on Sunday morning that the situation was under control.
Police could not arrest anyone as no case or complaint was lodged over the incident, he added.
BU proctor Md Khorshed Alam told Prothom Alo the situation is calm now. Additional forces of police are deployed on the campus.