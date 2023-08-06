BCL factional clash leaves 10 injured in Barishal University

At least 10 students were injured as factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) clashed again in Barishal University. The latest clash on Saturday night is the fourth such incident on the campus this year.

A faction of the ruling party student wing wearing masks and helmets attacked two residential halls—Sher-e-Bangla Hall and Bangabandhu Hall. The attackers injured at least 10 students and torched a motorbike. Six of the injured students were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Although BCL has no committee in BU, several factions of the organization are active on the campus. They often clash over establishing supremacy.

Students said the faction that attacked two halls is known as followers of Barishal city mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah. They had control of the campus for a long time. This group, however, had lost its sway on the campus after Abul Khayer Abdullah was elected mayor of the city. After the city election, a faction known as followers of state minister for water resources Zahid Faruk established its supremacy on the campus. Within just one and a half month into the election, followers of Sadiq attacked two halls with sharp weapons and sticks to regain control of the campus.