Man calls 999 to hand over addicted son to police in Jamalpur

Police in Jamalpur detained a youth after his father called the national helpline 999 to hand over his drug addicted son to the law enforcement agency on Saturday.
Julhas Uddin, from Balardiar village of Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur, called 999 when his son Farhad Mia started beating him and his wife Jahanara Begum as the couple refused to give him the money to buy drugs.
According to police, angry over not getting the money, Farhad Mia beat his up parents, leaving them severely injured. His father called 999 and said, “Save us. Our son is beating us up after not getting the money to buy drugs. Come and detain him.”
The Sarishabari police were informed of the matter from the helpline. When police arrived at his house, Julhas Uddin handed over his son to police.
Sarishabari police station assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Masud Karim said Julhas Uddin filed a case and his son was shown arrested in it.