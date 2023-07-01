Man calls 999 to hand over addicted son to police in Jamalpur

Police in Jamalpur detained a youth after his father called the national helpline 999 to hand over his drug addicted son to the law enforcement agency on Saturday.

Julhas Uddin, from Balardiar village of Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur, called 999 when his son Farhad Mia started beating him and his wife Jahanara Begum as the couple refused to give him the money to buy drugs.