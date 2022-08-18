Son arrested over killing mother in Patiya, arms recovered

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the son on charges of killing her mother, Jasmin Akhter, 50, the wife of former mayor of Patiya Pourashava, Shamsul Alam who died on 13 July this year.

The accused son, Mainuddin Md Mainu, 29, was arrested from an area of Chattogram city on Wednesday night. At that time, RAB recovered the arms – used in the killing – from his possession. Mainuddin was the second son of Shamsul Alam, also a former adviser of central Jatiya Party (JaPa).