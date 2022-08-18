Son arrested over killing mother in Patiya, arms recovered

Assistant director (media) of Chattogram RAB-7 Nurul Alam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Jasmin Akhter was shot dead at her bedroom of the resident at Sobjarpara in Patiya pourashava.
According to the police and the family, Shamsul Alam deposited Tk 1. 6 million in two bank accounts: 1.3 million in BRAC Bank and 300,000 in Janata Bank.
Jasmin Akhter and her daughter, Shaila Sharmin, went to these banks to learn the process to withdraw the amount as Shaila was made nominee for BRAC Bank account while Jasmin for Janata bank – an issue that enraged Mainuddin.
When they returned home around 2:00pm, he fired a bullet at his sister first, Shaila, and then his mother. Although Shaila escaped the bullet, the second one hit Jasmin's eye. Later, Mainuddin fled the scene.
Locals rescued Jasmin from the house and took her to a private hospital in Patiya. From there, she was referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.
On that night, Shaila Sharmin lodged a murder case with Patiya police station, accusing his brother Mainuddin.