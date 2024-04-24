HC asks for report on number of Rohingya voters in Cox’s Bazar

The HC also asked the authorities concerned to remove 38 Rohingyas under Eidgaon union from the voter list.

It issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the Rohingya voters should not be declared illegal.

Advocate Siddique Ullah Mia stood for the writ petitioner while deputy attorney general Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

Mohammad Hamid, a resident of Eidgaon union of Cox’s Bazar district filed the writ petition challenging the declaration of the schedule of Eidgaon Union Parishad election.