Panic in Naikhongchari border as incessant firing continues in Myanmar

Firing from artillery and shelling have been going on incessantly on the Myanmar side of the border in Ghumdum area in Bandarban’s Nikhongchari, creating panic among the Bangladeshi residents.

A Rohingya teen, Md Iqbal, died earlier on Friday night as mortar shells from a hill in Myanmar fell in a Rohingya shelter center on zero line. Five more Rohingyas including a girl were injured.

Local people’s representatives and border security force personnel said the Myanmar army started to fire mortar shells continuously on Friday afternoon after a pause of three days. The firing continued till 4 in the morning. The firing started again on Walingdon hill in Rakhine state from 9:00am on Saturday. The incessant firing created panic among the people along the Ghumdum border. SSC examinees of Ghumdum high school centre were shifted to Kutupalang high school due to security reasons.