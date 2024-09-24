Tea workers in Sylhet strike for wage increase

Tea workers in Sylhet went on a strike demanding land rights and a daily wage of Tk 500, among other demands. Hundreds of workers from Malnichhara Tea Estate in Sylhet halted work for two hours on Monday, 23 September, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

The workers stated that the minimum wage declared by the Wage Board and the Bangladesh Tea Association, amounting to Tk 170 daily, goes against their interests.