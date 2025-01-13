Train communication with Rajshahi normal after 5 hrs of derailment
The rail communication of Rajshahi and the western region with the whole country has been restored after about 5 hours.
A coach of the intercity train plying on the Rajshahi-Chilahati route derailed at around 6:30 am today, Monday.
Later, it was recovered and necessary repairs were carried out as the railway communication on this route returned to normal at around 12:15 pm.
Earlier, a coach of the ‘Titumir Express’ train had derailed in Belpukur area in Puthiya of Rajshahi shortly after leaving Rajshahi railway station in the morning.
Two wheels of one of the coach’s on the train slipped off the rail line. And, the rescue operation was carried out afterwards.
Rajshahi Railway Station manager Moin Uddin (Azad) said that this was the first train of the day to leave the station. As a result, the movement of other trains out of Rajshahi station had been stopped since morning.
Two other trains, ‘Banalata Express’ and ‘Silk City Express’ were stuck at Rajshahi Station. These trains were scheduled to leave for Dhaka at 7:00 am and 7:30 am respectively.
Then when the train services resumed on this route at around 11:45 am, the Banalata Express train was the first one to leave. All other trains will also start operating in turns.
However, it will take some time for the rescued Titumir Express train to start operating. After it was rescued at around 11:00 am, the coaches of the train were left at Arani station in the area.
The passengers fell in trouble right in the beginning of the day due to the disruption in train services. A passenger of the Banalata Express train, Raihan Ali said that he arrived at the station around 6:30 am to go to the capital.
Later, he heard that a train has derailed from the line. This caused them troubles to reach their destination. They were supposed to reach Dhaka before afternoon today, he added.