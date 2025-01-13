Train communication with Rajshahi normal after 5 hrs of derailment

The rail communication of Rajshahi and the western region with the whole country has been restored after about 5 hours.

A coach of the intercity train plying on the Rajshahi-Chilahati route derailed at around 6:30 am today, Monday.

Later, it was recovered and necessary repairs were carried out as the railway communication on this route returned to normal at around 12:15 pm.

Earlier, a coach of the ‘Titumir Express’ train had derailed in Belpukur area in Puthiya of Rajshahi shortly after leaving Rajshahi railway station in the morning.