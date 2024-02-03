Three more devotees die at Ijtema ground 

Three more devotees died at the Biswa Ijtema ground in Tongi of Gazipur in the early hours of Saturday. This brings the total number of deaths to seven during the first phase of Ijtema since Friday.

The deceased are Nowsher Ali, 65, son of late Samsher Ali from Sherpur Sadar; Abdul Kader, 55, son of Belayet Hossain from Bhola; and Swadhin, 45, son of Hossain Ahmed from Netrokona Sadar.