RMG workers block highway demanding arrears in Savar

The readymade garment (RMG) workers of four factories under the Birds Group, which has been declared closed recently, are demonstrating blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra highway in the Baipail area today, Tuesday as well.

It has caused severe traffic congestion on either side of the road. Thousands of people are suffering on the road as a result of the protest.

Speaking to the police and workers, it has been learnt that the Birds Group authorities extended the time for clearing the pending salary and allowances of the company’s employees and workers by three months citing several limitations in a notice on Sunday.

Following that the workers started demonstrating demanding the arrears blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra highway. Although the vehicles took alternative routes yesterday, they are suffering today as they have the main road thinking it is clear. The blockade leads to heavy traffic on Dhaka-Aricha highway as well.