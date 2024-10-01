RMG workers block highway demanding arrears in Savar
The readymade garment (RMG) workers of four factories under the Birds Group, which has been declared closed recently, are demonstrating blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra highway in the Baipail area today, Tuesday as well.
It has caused severe traffic congestion on either side of the road. Thousands of people are suffering on the road as a result of the protest.
Speaking to the police and workers, it has been learnt that the Birds Group authorities extended the time for clearing the pending salary and allowances of the company’s employees and workers by three months citing several limitations in a notice on Sunday.
Following that the workers started demonstrating demanding the arrears blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra highway. Although the vehicles took alternative routes yesterday, they are suffering today as they have the main road thinking it is clear. The blockade leads to heavy traffic on Dhaka-Aricha highway as well.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a female worker of the Birds Group said, “Why did they shut the factory without clearing our dues. They didn’t inform us. They closed down the factory without telling us. Now we demand our dues as per the law. The authorities said the dues would be cleared by yesterday. But when we reached the factory yesterday, we saw they delayed the payment by three months. It’s unbearable.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, another worker said, “I went to my village in Bogura following the closure of the company last month. I came back after they declared to clear the dues yesterday. Now I am struggling as I have no money or place to stay here. I haven’t eaten anything other than a singara (a popular local food). I wouldn’t have come had they told us that they would not pay today.”
Speaking regarding this, Savar highway police station officer-in-charge (OC) Ayub Ali told Prothom Alo, “Some of the commuters have been stuck in the traffic jam for 24 hours. We are trying to convince the workers. Considering the overall situation, it won’t be prudent to go into action. It will be risky for the industry. However, strong efforts are underway to solve the problem.”