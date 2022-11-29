Two girls ‘commit suicide’ in Sylhet, Mymensingh over SSC results

Deceased Fahima Begum was a student at Birmangal High School.

KM Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gowainghat police station, said Fahima hanged herself at home in the afternoon, shortly after receiving her results.

Fahima’s parents went for a visit to her maternal uncle’s house in the morning.

After coming home in the afternoon, they found Fahima’s hanging body and informed police.

On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and kept that in the morgue of Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet for an autopsy, added the OC.