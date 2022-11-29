Two girls ‘commit suicide’ in Sylhet, Mymensingh over SSC results

Deceased Fahima Begum was a student at Birmangal High School.
KM Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gowainghat police station, said Fahima hanged herself at home in the afternoon, shortly after receiving her results.
Fahima’s parents went for a visit to her maternal uncle’s house in the morning.
After coming home in the afternoon, they found Fahima’s hanging body and informed police.
On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and kept that in the morgue of Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet for an autopsy, added the OC.
In Mymensingh, a girl apparently committed suicide in Gafargaon upazila as she could not obtain GPA-5 in SSC exam this year.
Proma Dutta Nijhum, 16, was a student of Khairullah Government Girls High School.
Police said Proma obtained a GPA of 4.67 from Science background in the SSC results released on Monday. She was mentally broken as she could not achieve the desired results, the law enforcement added.
Later, in the afternoon, in the absence of family members, she took antiseptic liquid, Savlon, that was in the house and fell critically ill.
She was first taken to the Upazila Health Complex but physicians sent her to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for better treatment. She died in the evening while undergoing treatment there.
The body has been kept at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue, said Faruque Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Gafargaon police station.
“No complaint has yet been received in this regard,” added the OC.