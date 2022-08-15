Local News

Tiktoker held under DSA for making ‘derogatory remarks’ on PM, police

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police arrested a young man from Beanibazar upazila of Sylhet Sunday night, allegedly for making derogatory comments on the prime minister and police on short-form video hosting platform TikTok, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Mohi Uddin Manna, 25, son of Manik Mia of Muchegul village under Baralekha Upazila of Moulvibazar. He used to live as a tenant at a house in Mallapur village.

On Sunday night, police conducted a drive at Dakshin Bazar of Sylhet's Beanibazar and arrested him from his tea stall, said police Inspector (Investigation) of Biyanibazar police station Mehdi Hasan.

Manna made derogatory remarks and spread propaganda against the prime minister and police on his Tiktok ID over the recent fuel price hike, added the official.

Chhatra League leader Zahidul Haque Tahmid lodged a complaint against him under the Digital Security Act with Beanibazar police station. He is supposed to be produced before the court today (Monday).

