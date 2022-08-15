Tiktoker held under DSA for making ‘derogatory remarks’ on PM, police

On Sunday night, police conducted a drive at Dakshin Bazar of Sylhet's Beanibazar and arrested him from his tea stall, said police Inspector (Investigation) of Biyanibazar police station Mehdi Hasan.

Manna made derogatory remarks and spread propaganda against the prime minister and police on his Tiktok ID over the recent fuel price hike, added the official.

Chhatra League leader Zahidul Haque Tahmid lodged a complaint against him under the Digital Security Act with Beanibazar police station. He is supposed to be produced before the court today (Monday).