Vehicles move slowly as Dhaka-Chattagram highway in Chauddagram inundated
Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Chauddagram of Cumilla has been inundated due to incessant rain and onrush of water from India, causing disruption of vehicle movement on the road.
This situation has been created since early Thursday morning.
Locals said road stretching two kilometers from the end of Nobogram Road in Chauddagram on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway to Chauddagram Bazar has been flooded.
Vehicles are moving slowly. Traffic congestion stretching five kilometers was created on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at around 8:00am. Traffic movement became normal after 1:00pm.
Driver of a passenger bus, Wahed Hossain, said knee-deep water had accumulated on the road after Kalir Bazar and he was driving slowly.
Truck driver Sharif Sarker said he has never seen water on the Chauddagram highway in his 20 years of driving.
He came to know from his colleagues that he would be able to go upto Feni and won't be able to move further from there.
Officer-in-charge of Miabazar highway, SM Lokman Hossain, said the vehicles were moving slowly due to water on the highway. The highway police are working to remove traffic congestion.
Locals said crop land, homestead and cattle farms have been washed away in most of the areas of Nangalkot and Chauddagram upazilas in Cumilla after water level in the Muhuri river in Feni and Dakatia and Kakri rivers in Chauddagram rises.
They also said the communication is being disrupted while thousands of people have been marooned.
Cumilla deputy commissioner Khandaker Md Mushfiqur Rahman said dry food is being arranged for the flood affected people. The police are working to keep movement of vehicles on the highway normal.