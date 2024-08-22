Vehicles move slowly as Dhaka-Chattagram highway in Chauddagram inundated

Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Chauddagram of Cumilla has been inundated due to incessant rain and onrush of water from India, causing disruption of vehicle movement on the road.

This situation has been created since early Thursday morning.

Locals said road stretching two kilometers from the end of Nobogram Road in Chauddagram on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway to Chauddagram Bazar has been flooded.