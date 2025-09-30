Khagrachhari violence
“Nothing’s left, everything’s turned into ashes”
The entire household was reduced to ashes, razed to the ground. Burnt corrugated iron sheets lie scattered, along with charred household ware. In the yard rlies the frame of a burnt motorcycle. Even the family’s small business, a source of livelihood, was not spared.
Mibu Marma was sitting devastated, beside the ruins of her homestead. Talking about her losses, she repeatedly broke down in tears. Her husband is a local Union Parishad member.
On Monday afternoon, the scene at Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila, Khagrachhari, bore witness to the destruction caused during Sunday’s protest and violence, when Mibu Marma’s home and food shop were set ablaze. That day, shops, houses and buildings in the market were set on fire, leaving both hill residents and some Bengali proprietors devastated. In the morning, smoke was still seen rising from several shops.
Not only Mibu Marma’s house, but across the entire market lay the scars of fire. Though some houses survived the blaze, they are no longer fit for repair. The hill community residents who lost everything are now in a state of helplessness. Some have tears in their eyes, some are filled with anger and resentment, while an unknown fear has gripped the community.
There is nothing left, everything is turned to ashes. I feel like disappearing into the ashes. I even tried, but my relatives stopped me. If only the fire had taken me too, I would have been spared this grief and hardship.Mibu Marma
With her home and shop destroyed, Mibu Marma now faces uncertainty about the future. Her grief has been further compounded by the loss of her daughter’s beloved cat, which she could not save from the fire. She said, “There is nothing left, everything is turned to ashes. I feel like disappearing into the ashes. I even tried, but my relatives stopped me. If only the fire had taken me too, I would have been spared this grief and hardship.”
The unrest was triggered by a protest organised by the hill community student group ‘Jumma Chhatra Janata’ following the reported gang rape of a hill community adolescent. During Sunday’s demonstration at Ramesu Bazar, violence erupted between protesters and law enforcement personnel, who were joined by a local faction.
In the ensuing clashes, three hill community residents were killed, while at least 20 people, including an army major, sustained injuries. Fires destroyed around 40 shops and approximately 50 houses in the area, which is home to about one thousand residents.
Since Sunday, Khagrachhari district headquarters and Guimara Upazila have remained tense. Authorities imposed Section 144, effectively halting vehicular movement and keeping businesses closed. The restrictions remained in force until Monday evening, while the blockade called by Jumma Chhatra Janata was not withdrawn.
As of Monday evening, no cases had been filed regarding the three deaths or violence, confirmed Officer-in-Charge Enamul Haque Chowdhury of Guimara Police Station. He further stated that post-mortem examinations of the deceased had yet to be completed.
Vacant by noon
In Khagrachhari, the Guimara Ramesu Bazar — which became the focal point of protests and violence following the reported gang rape of a hill community adolescent girl — remained tense on Monday morning.
Supporters of the blockade had taken position in the market from the early hours, while law enforcement personnel stood guard at the entrance to the market road. Blockaders erected barriers between themselves and the security forces.
However, as the day progressed, supporters were seen leaving the market area. By afternoon, apart from local residents, no demonstrators were present. Around midday, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Guimara visited the site, meeting with affected individuals. At approximately 1:00 pm, security forces entered the market and inspected the area, while another team remained stationed at the market entrance.
Superintendent of Police for Khagrachhari, Arefin Jewel, stated that since Monday morning, the army, BGB, police and other forces had been patrolling to maintain control. He confirmed that the situation was currently under control.
Identification of the body one day later
The identities of the three individuals killed in Sunday’s shooting were confirmed on Sunday. All were residents of Guimara Upazila, Khagrachhari. They were identified as - Athui Marma, 21 of Debolchhari Chairman Para, Sindukchhari Union, Athrau Marma, 22 from Sang Cheng Guli Para in Hafchhari Union, Teiching Marma, 20 from Ramesu Bazar Bottala.
According to Civil Surgeon of Khagrachhari, Dr Mohammad Chaber, from Sunday to Monday morning, 14 injured persons were admitted to the district hospital. Of these, 13 remain under treatment, while one was referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
From its official Facebook page, Jumma Chhatra Janata announced that the blockade on the Chattogram–Khagrachhari and Dhaka–Khagrachhari roads had been temporarily relaxed from 12:00 noon. A spokesperson told Prothom Alo that the suspension would remain in place until further notice, to facilitate medical treatment for the injured and funeral arrangements for the deceased.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chattogram Range, Ahsan Habib Palash, stated yesterday, Monday afternoon that the bodies would be handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations.
He further clarified that although the deceased were residents of Guimara upazila, they were not directly from Ramesu Bazar. Their occupations or affiliations with any organisations were not yet known. Regarding the attackers, the DIG confirmed that masked armed assailants involved in the incident would be identified and arrested and that operations to recover illegal weapons would continue.
No one from our neighbourhood took part in the blockade. We did nothing. Yet outsiders came and set fire to our house. Even my books, pens and notebooks were burnt. We fled with only the clothes on our bodies and that is all we still haveChia Pru Marma
Residents left destitute
Sitting helplessly with her parents and sisters in front of their burnt home, nursing college student Chia Pru Marma broke down in tears as she pointed to the ruins. “No one from our neighbourhood took part in the blockade. We did nothing. Yet outsiders came and set fire to our house. Even my books, pens and notebooks were burnt. We fled with only the clothes on our backs and that is all we still have,” she said.
Chia Pru’s father is primarily a farmer, though he also runs a shop. Their house was semi-pucca with a spacious yard and surrounded by trees. The homestead, rich with mango, lychee, betel nut, and coconut trees, bore the scars of the fire. Scorched trees now stand as silent witnesses to human cruelty.
Just outside their homestead lies Ramesu Bazar, which has suffered even greater devastation. Shops and homes lining both sides of the road have been completely destroyed, leaving only charred structures, while in some places even these have collapsed into the ground. Burnt motorcycles littered the road and roadside areas.
Although the flames had died down, tension persisted among residents. Many affected hill community people were seen standing in front of their burnt shops, while several young men had fled the area fearing arrest.
At Ramesu Bazar, elderly resident Paisong Marma broke down in tears upon seeing journalists, after losing his shop in the fire. Locals explained that Ramesu Bazar was renowned for textiles within the hill community, attracting customers from Khagrachhari town and surrounding upazilas. The fire particularly devastated clothing shops, leaving severe economic damage.
Another resident, Sahla Pru Marma, stated: “There is no need to speculate about who carried out the attack. This was a clash between hill community people and Bengalis, so it is clear who set fire to the neighbourhood.” He added that at least 40 shops, 50 homes and some warehouses were burnt. Livestock such as cows and goats were also looted.
Both hill community people and Bengalis suffered losses, although each side accused the other of starting the fire while denying responsibility themselves.
Meanwhile, Jumma Chhatra Janata held a meeting with the Adviser on Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs, Supradeep Chakma, along with senior administrative officials, presenting an eight-point demand. The meeting, held yesterday, Monday reached no decision regarding the withdrawal of the blockade. Later that night, Jumma Chhatra Janata confirmed the outcome via its Facebook page.
There is no need to speculate about who carried out the attack. This was a clash between hill community people and Bengalis, so it is clear who set fire to the neighbourhood. At least 40 shops, 50 homes and some warehouses were burnt.Sahla Pru Marma
BGB press conference
In response to the ongoing unrest and violence, Colonel Md Abdul Mottakim, Sector Commander of Khagrachhari BGB, held a press conference yesterday, Monday afternoon at the Swarnirvar area of the district town. He emphasized, “There is no division here between hill people and Bengalis. We are working together for everyone. Those engaging in terrorist activities will not be spared.”
He further stated that, alongside the army, police and Ansar, BGB personnel were ensuring security. “10 platoons are conducting round-the-clock patrols across various parts of the town, both day and night,” he confirmed.