“Nothing’s left, everything’s turned into ashes”

The entire household was reduced to ashes, razed to the ground. Burnt corrugated iron sheets lie scattered, along with charred household ware. In the yard rlies the frame of a burnt motorcycle. Even the family’s small business, a source of livelihood, was not spared.

Mibu Marma was sitting devastated, beside the ruins of her homestead. Talking about her losses, she repeatedly broke down in tears. Her husband is a local Union Parishad member.

On Monday afternoon, the scene at Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila, Khagrachhari, bore witness to the destruction caused during Sunday’s protest and violence, when Mibu Marma’s home and food shop were set ablaze. That day, shops, houses and buildings in the market were set on fire, leaving both hill residents and some Bengali proprietors devastated. In the morning, smoke was still seen rising from several shops.