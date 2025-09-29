Khagrachhari deaths, violence: ASK calls for probe to find reason and identify perpetrators
Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) has expressed grave concern over the recent violence in Khagrachhari that left three people dead, several others injured, and saw arson attacks on homes and businesses.
At the same time, the human rights body has urged the formation of a judicial inquiry commission to identify the root causes and those responsible for the violence, while also demanding security for the teenage rape survivor and her family.
In a statement issued on Monday, ASK called for evidence-based legal action against the perpetrators, adequate compensation for the families of the dead and injured, and rehabilitation for those whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed.
“The state is responsible for protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens. If it fails to do so, the consequences are borne by society as a whole,” the statement read.
ASK further stressed that if excessive force was used leading to the fatalities, this too must be immediately investigated and appropriate measures taken.
The organisation noted that repeated violence in the Chittagong Hill Tracts stems from the failure to properly investigate past incidents and to address their underlying causes.
“Peace in the hills is not only essential for the hill people, but also intimately tied to national unity and Bangladesh’s image,” ASK said.
“Violence, intimidation, and incitement are never solutions; they only deepen mistrust, fuel instability, and obstruct the state’s progress,” the ASK statement read.
According to the ASK statement, citizen rights are equal for all—any injustice, discrimination, or threat to security against one group harms the state itself.