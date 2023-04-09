Factional clash leaves one dead, 25 wounded in Habiganj

A man was killed and 25 were wounded in a clash between two groups, allegedly over establishing supremacy, in Baniachong upazila of Habiganj Saturday evening, reports UNB.

Police have so far detained six people in connection with the incident. A tense situation has been prevailing in the area since yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Miah, 45, while identities of the injured could not be known immediately.