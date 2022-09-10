Rangpur farmers block highway demanding urea

"We planted aman paddy seedlings around ten days late compared to normal using alternative source of water due to the drought like situation. These saplings won't grow properly if we don't get the fertilizer in time," they apprehended.
"We will go for a tougher movement unless the problem is resolved immediately," they threatened.
The agitating farmers accompanied by general people left the road following an assurance of the local administration to address the problem as soon as possible.
Mahbub Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Pirganj police station, said the farmers withdrew the blockade paving the way for normal traffic following assurances by the upazila nirbahi officer to address it.