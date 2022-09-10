Rangpur farmers block highway demanding urea

Farmers of Pirganj upazila in Rangpur blocked the Rangpur-Dhaka Highway demanding urea fertilizer for around an hour causing immense suffering to the commuters on Saturday, reports UNB.

Sources said several hundred farmers from different areas of the upazila gathered on the highway in Pirganj Bazar area to press home their demand, which caused a huge tailback on the both sides of the busy road.

Like many other farmers, Ahsanul Hoque, Nasir Uddin and Kabirul Islam said they failed to manage the urea fertilizer despite desperate efforts for the past ten days.