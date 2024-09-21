Four die as lightning strikes in Sylhet

Four people died due to lightning during a sudden storm on Saturday in Sylhet. The region has been experiencing extreme heat for several days, leaving residents weary and desperate for relief.

Around noon, a storm swept across the Sylhet district, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. The adverse weather resulted in lightning strikes in Jaintiapur and Kanaighat upazilas, claiming the lives of four people.

In Jaintiapur, two victims were identified as Nahid Ahmed, 13, and Abdul Mannan Moni, 45.

Nahid was reportedly standing near his home when lightning hit him, leading to his immediate death. Abdul Mannan, who was working in a nearby field, also succumbed to the lightning strike.

Jaintiapur model police station officer-in-charge Tazul Islam confirmed the incidents.

In Kanaighat, Kala Mia, 28, and Nur Uddin, 60, were victims of the same storm.

Kanaighat police station OC Jahangir Hossain Sardar confirmed the matter.