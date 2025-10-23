Former BNP leader joins Awami League in Kishoreganj
Former leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Kishoreganj and lawyer Foyzul Karim has announced joining the Awami League, whose activities have been banned by the government.
He revealed this in a video message on Facebook yesterday, Wednesday. Later, local Awami League leaders and activists shared news on Facebook that he had joined their party.
Foyzul Karim was a member of the previous committee of Kishoreganj district BNP before the conference held on 20 September. He was also associated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Lawyers Forum. He is the son of Fazlur Karim, former MP for Kishoreganj Sadar and then state minister for health under the Ziaur Rahman government.
Foyzul Karim announced his joining of the Awami League in a video message on his Facebook account, yesterday afternoon. He said, “Sheikh Hasina will certainly come to power in Bangladesh. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu.”
He uploaded a 2-minute 12-second live video message on a Facebook page named ‘Advocate Foyzul Karim Mubin’.
In a Facebook Live, Foyzul Karim said, “Since Sheikh Hasina has said she will certainly return to the country, I believe the nation now needs her leadership. I have been involved in politics for the country, not for the party.”
He added, “Bangladesh’s politics is now entering a new chapter. Sheikh Hasina is not only the leader of the Awami League, she is a symbol of stability for the country. For the sake of the nation and its people, now is the time for unity. I strongly opposed the July Charter by the unconstitutional government from Kishoreganj on 21 October.”
Foyzul Karim has served as the deputy office secretary of Kishoreganj district BNP, a member of the municipal BNP, and joint convener of the Kishoreganj unit of the Nationalist Lawyers Forum.
The previous committee was dissolved and a new leadership elected in the district BNP conference held on 20 September this year. The work of forming the full committee is still ongoing.
When asked about the reason for changing parties, Foyzul Karim said, “Awami League is a pro-liberation war party with secular and patriotic leadership. One year has passed since 5 August, but the dreams and aspirations of the people remain unfulfilled. Instead attempts are being made to exploit wealth under the guise of state reform. Efforts are underway to bring anti-independence forces to power.”
“It is to counter this that I have joined the Awami League. Sheikh Hasina is the true patriot and the sole refuge for the people of Bangladesh. I feel proud to have joined the Awami League,” the former BNP leader added.
However, he did not respond to questions about how or through whom he joined the Awami League.
On this, Majharul Islam, general secretary of Kishoreganj district BNP, said that Foyzul Karim currently holds no position in the BNP. His statements are now irrelevant, and his joining the Awami League carries no significance.