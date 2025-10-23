Former BNP leader joins Awami League in Kishoreganj

Former leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Kishoreganj and lawyer Foyzul Karim has announced joining the Awami League, whose activities have been banned by the government.

He revealed this in a video message on Facebook yesterday, Wednesday. Later, local Awami League leaders and activists shared news on Facebook that he had joined their party.

Foyzul Karim was a member of the previous committee of Kishoreganj district BNP before the conference held on 20 September. He was also associated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Lawyers Forum. He is the son of Fazlur Karim, former MP for Kishoreganj Sadar and then state minister for health under the Ziaur Rahman government.

Foyzul Karim announced his joining of the Awami League in a video message on his Facebook account, yesterday afternoon. He said, “Sheikh Hasina will certainly come to power in Bangladesh. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu.”