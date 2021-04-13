5-km long tailback on Dhaka-Chattogram highway

A five kilometre long tailback has been created on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Burichong upazila in Cumilla district ahead of a fresh lockdown to be imposed from Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.

Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mainamati highway police station, said the tailback has been clogging the road since Tuesday morning stretching from Kachua point to Chandina point in the upazila following heavy pressure of vehicles including goods-laden vehicles and private vehicles carrying home-bound people.

However, the vehicles are passing on slowly and the highway police are working to ease the traffic jam.