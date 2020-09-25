50,000 people marooned in Kurigram

According to the local Water Development Board, Dharla was flowing 45 centimetres above its danger level on Friday morning. Teesta and Brahmmapurta were flowing near the danger mark.



Besides, 10,000 people in Jagomohon char and Char Baraibari under Ghopadanga union have been affected by flash flood. The people are suffering much, said Saidur Rahman, chairman of Ghopadanga union.



Several thousand people in Borobhita, Dangamor in Phulbari upazila, Hologhona, Bhogdanga, Pachagacchi and Moglabasha in Sadar upazila have been marooned after the flood hit them for the fifth time.



