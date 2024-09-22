Garment workers block Dhaka-Mymensing highway

Workers from a readymade garment factory on Sunday blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur sadar upazila to press for their demands, including an increase in attendance allowance.

The traffic movement has been suspended on the highway since Sunday morning, causing sufferings to commuters amid the scorching heat.

Witnesses said that the workers of ‘Mondol Intimates Ltd’ started a strike by gathering in front of the factory in Bagher Bazar area of the Sadar upazila this morning.

Later, they took to the highway intercepting the traffic movement, causing traffic gridlock on one side of the road.