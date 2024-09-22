Garment workers block Dhaka-Mymensing highway
Workers from a readymade garment factory on Sunday blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur sadar upazila to press for their demands, including an increase in attendance allowance.
The traffic movement has been suspended on the highway since Sunday morning, causing sufferings to commuters amid the scorching heat.
Witnesses said that the workers of ‘Mondol Intimates Ltd’ started a strike by gathering in front of the factory in Bagher Bazar area of the Sadar upazila this morning.
Later, they took to the highway intercepting the traffic movement, causing traffic gridlock on one side of the road.
Despite request from the Army and Industrial Police, the protesters continued the blockade till filing this report around 12:00 pm this noon, reports UNB’s Gazipur correspondent from the spot.
Meanwhile, workers of another RMG factory also went for a movement to press home their demands including increase of allowances of attendance and tiffin in Natun Bazar area in Sreepur upazila of the district in the morning.
Later, they withdrew the protest after the factory authorities accepted their demands.
Assistant superintendent of the Industrial Police (ASP) in Sreepur camp of, Gazipur SM Azizul Haque confirmed the news.