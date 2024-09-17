RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding arrears in Tongi

Sources said workers have been demanding payment of arrears for the past week since the wages have remained unpaid for June, July and August, leading to worker unrest.

On Tuesday morning, workers began demonstrating in front of the factory and later blocked the highway in front of the Asia Filling Station in the Kha Para, bringing the vehicular movement to a halt.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Tongi west police station inspector (investigation) Zakir Hossain said, “Owners of this factory often delay workers’ wage and such events also happened several times in the past. Workers took to streets in the morning demanding payment of arrears for three months."

"We have tried to convince the workers, but they said they would not leave the streets unless they receive assurance on payment. Besides, the protest stopped vehicular movement, causing miseries to people," the police official added.