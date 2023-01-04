BCL leader wearing press card patrols voting centre

The voting of by-polls to Gaibandha-5 started at 8:30am on Wednesday and it was the scenario of Napiter Hat Government Primary School centre at Fulchhari in Gaibandha.
The leader who put on the media card has been identified as Mostaq Ahmed Ronju, former general secretary of Gaibandha unit BCL and Swechchhasebok League. He is also the former councilor of ward No. 9 in Gaibandha municipality.
Around 10:00 am, Shafiqul Islam, a voter from West Chhaluwa village, came to the centre to cast his vote. The leaders and activists talked to him before entering the centre.
When asked about the discussion, Shafiqul said, “They (BCL men) want me to cast my vote in the boat (symbol of AL) immediately.” At times, Mostaq Ahmed was seen entering the centre.
The BCL leader admitted that he is not a journalist, adding he has come to the centre today, maintaining a legal way. When asked how he managed the press card, he replied, "Ask the EC how I have gotten this card."
Mostaq Ahmed, who is working in favour of AL candidate Mahmud Hasan Ripon, said they are taking the voters from their homes to the centre by rickshaw vans and easy bikes.
Returning officer Faridul Islam said nobody other than journalists have accessed the press card. He is unaware of how the BCL leader managed the card, adding he will investigate the issue.