Water level of major rivers in north-eastern region continues to rise: FFWC

Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) recorded a rise in water level at 91 stations while a fall in 15 others after monitoring the water level of the country's rivers at 109 river stations in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

The water level at three river stations has been registered steady and all rivers are flowing below the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said on Tuesday.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend which may continue in next 72 hours, it said.