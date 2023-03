The immigration services at Sonamasjid land port in Chapainawabganj, which remained suspended for nearly three years, will reopen for travellers on 12 March, reports news agency UNB.

Manoj Kumar, assistant high commissioner of India in Rajshahi, will be present at Sonamasjid Immigration 12 at around 3:00 pm on the day and inaugurate it, said Abdul Waheed, president of Chapainawabganj Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Thursday.