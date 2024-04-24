Rana Plaza tragedy: Justice delayed for 11 years

The trial is yet to be completed in 11 years in the murder case filed over the tragic Rana Plaza building collapse that took place in Savar, outskirts of capital Dhaka, on 24 April 2013, killing 1,135 people. To date, the deposition of 84 out of 594 witnesses has been recorded, and now victim workers and their families raise questions about the sincerity of the prosecution.

Dhaka district and session judge court’s additional public prosecutor Bimal Samadder told Prothom Alo the recording of witness deposition had remained stalled for long due to the High Court’s stay order in favour of several accused, but the recording of witness deposition has been continuing for over a year on a regular basis.