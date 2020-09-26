5th phase flood leaves 60,000 people marooned in Kurigram

The fifth phase of flood in the year in Kurigram has marooned around 60,000 people, according to the UP chairmen of the flood-hit areas, reports news agency UNB.

The overall flood situation remains unchanged though the water level of the Dharla river has reduced slightly. The water was flowing 34 cm above the danger level on Saturday morning.

The fifth phase of floods has inundated new areas in different upazilas including Kurigram sadar. Rural roads have also been submerged, disrupting road communications.