13 garment factories shut indefinitely in Gazipur amid workers’ unrest
Thirteen garment factories in Gazipur have been declared closed indefinitely due to workers’ unrest. Five other factories have also announced a holiday for today, Sunday. Mohammad Amjad Hossain, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, confirmed the closure to Prothom Alo.
According to industrial police and local sources, workers at a garment factory in the Jarun area of Konabari in Gazipur city, began protesting at around 8:30 am today. After receiving the news, police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse them.
Meanwhile, after several factories in the Mouchak area of Kaliakair announced a holiday at around 9:00 am, garment workers held a protest march and gathered in front of the Hydro Oxide Limited garment factory.
They tried to block the Dhaka–Tangail Highway. Members of law enforcement agencies arrived and moved the workers away. As a result, no further disorder occurred in the area.
Gazipur Industrial Police superintendent told Prothom Alo that workers had tried to gather at separate locations in the morning but were unable to do so because of law enforcement activities. Members of the forces have been deployed at every key point in the industrial areas.
Several thousand workers are employed at Far East Knitting and Dyeing Industries in the East Chandra area of Kaliakair upazila. The factory has been declared closed indefinitely from today.
In a notice issued today, the factory authorities said the decision had been taken following vandalism at the factory and attacks on its officials and employees amid ongoing workers’ unrest over demands for a minimum wage.
The notice also stated that, despite clear statements from the government and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on the approval, publication and implementation of the minimum wage, unrest among outside workers demanding the announcement of the wage had turned destructive.
Agitated individuals entered the factory and vandalised it, causing extensive damage. Workers and officials were left bloodied and injured. In view of the situation, all factory operations have been suspended under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006, the notice added.
Besides Far East, at least 13 factories have been declared closed indefinitely. They include Ecotex Limited, Ahsan Composite and Apex Holding Limited in the Chandra Palli Bidyut area, and Moazzuddin Textile Limited in Mouchak area.