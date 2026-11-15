13 garment factories shut indefinitely in Gazipur amid workers’ unrest

Meanwhile, after several factories in the Mouchak area of Kaliakair announced a holiday at around 9:00 am, garment workers held a protest march and gathered in front of the Hydro Oxide Limited garment factory.

They tried to block the Dhaka–Tangail Highway. Members of law enforcement agencies arrived and moved the workers away. As a result, no further disorder occurred in the area.

Gazipur Industrial Police superintendent told Prothom Alo that workers had tried to gather at separate locations in the morning but were unable to do so because of law enforcement activities. Members of the forces have been deployed at every key point in the industrial areas.