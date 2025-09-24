NCP activists throw eggs at home of US expat in Shariatpur

A group of youth from a procession hurled eggs targeting the family home of a US expatriate Awami League leader from Naria upazila of Shariatpur.

The incident occurred in the Telipara village of Chamta union in the upazila.

Local leaders of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and National Citizen Party (NCP) led the group of youth. Later, the police disperse them from the spot.

The expatriate is Zahid Hasan, who has long been living in New York. He serves as the science and technology affairs secretary of the US chapter of the Awami League.

Zahid was seen taking part in various protest programmes organised by the Awami League centering the chief adviser’s visit to the US, with some videos of these events circulating on social media.