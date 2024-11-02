Sanatan Jagran Mancha issues ultimatum till Monday to withdraw case

Addressing the rally, Gauranga Das Brahmachari, one of the organisers of the Sanatan Jagran Mancha, said they would submit memorandum to the chief adviser to the withdraw the false case, and if it does not work they would declare a tougher programme across the country.

He also alleged police barred people from joining the peaceful rally.

Members of law enforcement agencies took position at various points of the port city, preventing the people from joining the two-hour rally, ending at 5:00 pm.