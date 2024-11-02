Sanatan Jagran Mancha issues ultimatum till Monday to withdraw case
Defying various barriers, thousands of Hindus joined the protest rally organised by Sanatan Jagran Mancha in the Cheragi Hill intersection in Chattogram on Friday.
Speakers at the rally gave the authorities concerned an ultimatum until Monday morning to withdraw the case filed against 19 people, including the spokesperson of the Mancha or else they would announce a nationwide tougher programme.
Addressing the rally, Gauranga Das Brahmachari, one of the organisers of the Sanatan Jagran Mancha, said they would submit memorandum to the chief adviser to the withdraw the false case, and if it does not work they would declare a tougher programme across the country.
He also alleged police barred people from joining the peaceful rally.
Members of law enforcement agencies took position at various points of the port city, preventing the people from joining the two-hour rally, ending at 5:00 pm.
Regarding this, Chattogram Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (south) Liakat Ali Khan said there was an administrative instruction on not holding the rally but people defied it.
Gauranga Das Brahmachari said they were being threatened with imprisonment, but they would realise their eight-point demand. “We respect the administration. So, we are holding the rally peacefully.”
The BNP has understood its mistake. That is why they expelled the plaintiff of the case Firoz Khan. Those who provoked Firoz Khan must be identified or else the name of the country will be demeaned repeatedly, he added.
Another coordinator Jewel Aich said, “We want to help the government but if the eight-point demand is not realised we will take to the streets.”