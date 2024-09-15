No unrest reported in Gazipur factories after two weeks

Industrial areas in Gazipur today saw a day without any workers’ demonstration after over two weeks today. No demonstration of workers was reported in the industries of the district today and the factories operated in full swing. Many factories that were shut to unrest have reopened today.

Workers of ‘Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited’ in Tongi were first to initiate demonstrations on 21 August after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August. The workers of the factory started a demonstration to press home their 6-point demand. Later, workers of other factories also started demonstrations.

After a lull period of several days, unrest resumed in different factories on 1 September which continued till Saturday. The agitating workers attacked, vandalized and torched different factories to press home their demands. As a result, many factories were shut for indefinite period.