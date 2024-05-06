Sundarbans fire under control: Ministry

The fire that spread at Amurbunia in Chandpai range of Sundarban east forest division has now been brought under control. The fire did not spread to trees or branches, but only spread sporadically over the ground.

Environment, forest and climate change ministry in a press release said this on Sunday.

Apart from the forest department, several units of the fire service, Navy, police, district administration, upazila administration, public representatives, CPG, volunteers and local people are working to extinguish the fire. Also, an Air Force helicopter also assisted in dousing the blaze by spraying water from above.