Sundarbans fire under control: Ministry
The fire that spread at Amurbunia in Chandpai range of Sundarban east forest division has now been brought under control. The fire did not spread to trees or branches, but only spread sporadically over the ground.
Environment, forest and climate change ministry in a press release said this on Sunday.
Apart from the forest department, several units of the fire service, Navy, police, district administration, upazila administration, public representatives, CPG, volunteers and local people are working to extinguish the fire. Also, an Air Force helicopter also assisted in dousing the blaze by spraying water from above.
The forest officials, with cooperation from local community patrolling group, village tiger response team and local people, dug a ‘fire line’ in around five acres land of the fire’s origin to ensure that the fire does not spread beyond a certain area, said the ministry release.
Although the fire is tamed, the activities of firefighting will continue for some more days to ensure no recurrence of any fire.
The forest department has formed a three-member committee to ascertain the specific reason behind this fire.
The ministry release said environment, forest and climate change minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and secretary Farhina Ahmed have been constantly monitoring the firefighting drive. The prime minister is also keeping a regular update of the developments.