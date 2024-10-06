Flood leaves 35,000 people homeless in Sherpur

Four people including two brothers have drowned and died in the floods at Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur. Another person has gone missing. Meanwhile, 35,000 people have been left homeless.

The flood situation remains unchanged in Jhinaigati upazila of the district as well. Apart from that, different parts of Haluaghat and Dhobaura upazilas in Mymensingh as well as Durgapur and Kalmakanda upazilas of Netrakona have also been flooded.

The deceased persons are Abu Hatem, 30, and Alamgir, 17, sons of Bashir Uddin from Abhoypur village in Nanni union, Omija Khatun, 45, wife of Manik Mia from Baghber village in Baghber union and Idris Mia, 80, of Andharupara village in Noyabil union of Nalitabari upazila.

Of them, the bodies of the two brothers were recovered by police on Saturday night. They were washed away in the current of Chellakhali river while they had left their house in search of a safe shelter on Friday afternoon.

Besides, Idris Mia was washed away while crossing an inundated road in Andharupara village and Omija Khatun died from drowning in the flood water on the same day. Meanwhile, Jahura Khatun, 45, of Batkuchi village in the area went missing after being washed away in the water.