Fourth AL leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Bogura prison in 29 days
An Awami League (AL) leader, Abdul Matin, alias Mithu died of a “heart attack” at Bogura district jail on Monday. He breathed his last around 8:00 am that day.
Earlier, he was admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura.
Abdul Matin was from the Boithabhanga Dakshinpara area in Gabtoli upazila in the district. He was a member of upazila Awami League and also the president of the party’s unit in ward no. 6 of Durgahata union.
With him, as many as four AL leaders have died of “heart attack” in 29 days inside the Bogura district jail.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bogura district jail superintendent Faruque Ahmed said Abdul Matin was imprisoned there since 24 August. He did not have any health complications. He complained of having a sore throat on Sunday Morning. He was prescribed medication by the prison physician for that.
Later, in the small hours of Monday, he felt pain in his chest. He was rushed to the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College where he died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment. His body will be handed over to the family members after an autopsy.
Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital deputy director Abdul Wadud said to Prothom Alo that Abdul Matin was admitted to the emergency unit at 4:20 am Monday. He was then shifted to the CCU of the hospital at 4:30 am. He died there at 8:30 am while undergoing treatment.
Before this, Bogura district Awami league organising secretary Shahadat Alam alias Jhunu, 57, died of “heart attack” at the prison on 26 November. A day before, Shibganj upazila Awami League treasurer Abdul Latif, 67, died in a similar way.
Earlier, on 11 November, Shahidul Islam alias Ratan, general secretary of the AL unit in ward no. 15 of Bogura municipality, died of “heart attack” at Bogura district jail.
AL leader Shahadat Alam’s wife Mahbuba Manjur said Shahadat did not have any heart complications. He was on regular check-ups. She does not know the reason behind her husband’s heart attack after getting imprisoned.
Shahidul Islam was arrested in a case filed under the Explosives Act and was sent to jail on 4 October. He fell ill on 11 November.
Jail super Faruque Ahmed said Shahidul had several complications, including diabetes, heart attack and breathing problems. He was sent to the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College after his heart attack. He died there later while undergoing treatment.
Shahidul’s wife said her husband did not have any heart complications. However, he complained of chest pain when she went to meet him in the prison on 5 November. However, the jail authority did not take it seriously and gave him some medication for gastric problems. They took him to the hospital as his condition deteriorated severely on 11 November.
The Shibganj police arrested AL leader Abdul Latif in a case filed under the Explosives Act and sent him to prison. He fell ill at around 11:00 pm on 23 November. Later, the jail authority took him to the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College as his condition deteriorated drastically. He died there.
Abdul Latif’s son Shahriar Kabir told Prothom Alo that his father was admitted to the hospital after he fell sick on 23 November. He died there while undergoing treatment two days later. Only the jail authority knows the actual reason behind the inmates getting sick one after another inside the jail.
Jail super Faruque Ahmed said, “We took action as per the recommendations of the physician on duty in case a prisoner gets sick. Shahadat Alam, Shahidul Alam, Abdul Latif and Abdul Matin were taken to the hospital immediately after their heart attack as advised by the physician on duty. There was no negligence in any of these cases.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shaheed Ziaur Rahman College Hospital deputy director Abdul Wadud said Shahadat Alam and Abdul Matin had heart attacks as per their diagnostic report. “However, I cannot say how Shahidul and Abdul Latif died without checking the papers.”