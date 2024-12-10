Fourth AL leader dies of ‘heart attack’ in Bogura prison in 29 days

An Awami League (AL) leader, Abdul Matin, alias Mithu died of a “heart attack” at Bogura district jail on Monday. He breathed his last around 8:00 am that day.

Earlier, he was admitted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura.

Abdul Matin was from the Boithabhanga Dakshinpara area in Gabtoli upazila in the district. He was a member of upazila Awami League and also the president of the party’s unit in ward no. 6 of Durgahata union.

With him, as many as four AL leaders have died of “heart attack” in 29 days inside the Bogura district jail.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bogura district jail superintendent Faruque Ahmed said Abdul Matin was imprisoned there since 24 August. He did not have any health complications. He complained of having a sore throat on Sunday Morning. He was prescribed medication by the prison physician for that.