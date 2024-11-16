Isn’t there any competent person in three divisions to run a ministry, asks Sarjis
July Smriti Foundation’s general secretary Sarjis Alam has expressed frustration over the advisory council of the current interim government bringing allegations of disparity.
“A total of 13 advisors are from Chattogram but no advisers are from Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. Isn’t there a single person from these three divisions who are competent to run a ministry? We don’t support any disparity based on region,” Sarjis said before attending ‘Bangladesh beside the family of martyrs’ in Rangpur district Shilpakala Academy Auditorium today, Saturday.
Sarjis also criticised the appointment of director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki as an adviser of the interim government.
“Farooki was flattering the government to remain beside the power circle for the whole time (of the previous government). How can people like Farooqi become advisers? We don’t want to see persons who kept silent or distanced themselves in tough times as advisers,” he said.
Replying to a question, Sarjis acknowledged that some people are illegally using cases filed over the July uprising as a means of corruption across the country.
“We want to clearly warn that there cannot be any trade over cases regarding our martyrs and injured brothers. Those who are including or excluding names in cases in exchange of money should refrain from doing so,” he added.
Earlier on Friday night, Sarjis joined the inaugural ceremony of month-long Rasmela at Mirza Golam Hafiz Degree College ground in Panchagarh’s Atwary upazila.
“We have seen how Awami League harassed supporters of BNP-Jamaat and other political parties in the last 16 years by accusing them in false cases, sending them to jail, disappearing, killing and repressing them. They couldn’t stay home and many had to leave their homes with family members.”
He urged all not to harass any person who was not involved with any wrongdoing.