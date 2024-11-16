Isn’t there any competent person in three divisions to run a ministry, asks Sarjis

July Smriti Foundation’s general secretary Sarjis Alam has expressed frustration over the advisory council of the current interim government bringing allegations of disparity.

“A total of 13 advisors are from Chattogram but no advisers are from Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. Isn’t there a single person from these three divisions who are competent to run a ministry? We don’t support any disparity based on region,” Sarjis said before attending ‘Bangladesh beside the family of martyrs’ in Rangpur district Shilpakala Academy Auditorium today, Saturday.

Sarjis also criticised the appointment of director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki as an adviser of the interim government.