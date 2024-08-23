India didn't notify before opening sluice gates: Adviser Rizwana

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, advisor for the environment, forest and climate change ministry, has criticised India for its failure to notify Bangladesh before opening the gates of the Dumboor Hydroelectric Plant in Tripura.

She said although India is supposed to provide advance notice before releasing water, this time, the protocol was not followed.

She made the statement while speaking to journalists after visiting flood-affected areas along the Khowai River in Habiganj on Friday.