India didn't notify before opening sluice gates: Adviser Rizwana
Syeda Rizwana Hasan, advisor for the environment, forest and climate change ministry, has criticised India for its failure to notify Bangladesh before opening the gates of the Dumboor Hydroelectric Plant in Tripura.
She said although India is supposed to provide advance notice before releasing water, this time, the protocol was not followed.
She made the statement while speaking to journalists after visiting flood-affected areas along the Khowai River in Habiganj on Friday.
Bangladesh plans to communicate with India through the foreign affairs ministry to prevent future man-made disasters.
"The government will ensure that Bangladesh, as the downstream country, is notified before India releases water from shared rivers," she said.
She noted that the issue was discussed in a recent meeting between the chief advisor and the Indian high commissioner.
When asked whether the government has any plans to address the loss of navigability in international rivers due to a lack of dredging, she explained that Bangladesh's approach, as a downstream country, differs from that of upstream countries.
The decision on whether to dredge rivers or manage silt through other methods requires careful consideration, she said.
"We do have plans regarding this, but no emphasis was given to it in the past," she said.
She underscored the need for protecting the Khowai River to save Habiganj town, stating that a small-scale project would be initiated to safeguard the river. If additional funds are needed in the future, they will be allocated, she added.
She also stressed the need to free the old Khowai River from encroachment, describing it as "crucial." She announced that the government would launch a continuous, and planned campaign against illegal encroachers along river paths.
"Although the flooding in Feni has started subsiding, the narrowing of the river path due to illegal constructions is obstructing water drainage," she said.
Earlier in the day, she met with officials of the district administration and the water eevelopment board at the Habiganj circuit house to discuss the flood situation. Local dignitaries and coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination also attended the meeting.