Bangladeshi youth shot by BSF along Jhenaidah border
A Bangladeshi youth named Riyad Hossain, 22, sustained injuries after being shot by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in the Pipulbaria area along the Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah. The incident occurred at around 11:00 pm Thursday.
Injured Riyad Hossain of Pipulbaria village is now undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, family members said.
His cousin, Suman Mia said Riyad is a farmer. The BSF members opened fire targeting him as he went out to check the crop field following a little rain last night. He was shot at one point.
Locals rescued and rushed him to the Jiban Nagar Upazila Health Complex. Then he was shifted to the Jashore General Hospital. After receiving primary treatment there, he was taken to the DMCH for advanced treatment. He is still undergoing treatment there.
However, a border source said the injured person was involved in smuggling. The incident occurred in no man’s land.
Speaking regarding this, 58 Border Guard Battalion (BGB) Battalion captain Lieutenant Colonel Rafiqul Alam said he heard about the incident. But no one officially informed him about the matter.
He further said BGB members went to the house of injured Riyad Hossain to verify the information. However, there was nobody at the house.