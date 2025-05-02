Bangladeshi youth shot by BSF along Jhenaidah border

A Bangladeshi youth named Riyad Hossain, 22, sustained injuries after being shot by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in the Pipulbaria area along the Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah. The incident occurred at around 11:00 pm Thursday.

Injured Riyad Hossain of Pipulbaria village is now undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, family members said.

His cousin, Suman Mia said Riyad is a farmer. The BSF members opened fire targeting him as he went out to check the crop field following a little rain last night. He was shot at one point.