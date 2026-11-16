Worker injured in attack during Savar labour unrest dies in hospital
A worker injured in an attack by outsiders in Savar, Dhaka, has died while undergoing treatment. His family said he died at around 3:00 am early on Monday, while receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The deceased worker was Md Selim, 23, son of Mohammad Rahim of Kanaipur village in Kalkini upazila of Madaripur. He worked as a junior operator at a factory called Trent Shoes Ltd in the Aukpara area of Savar.
Selim was injured in an attack by outsiders in the Aukpara area on 4 November, amid labour unrest over various demands, including raising the minimum wage to Tk 30,000. As of today, Monday, police have arrested four people in connection with a case filed over the incident.
Family members of Selim and factory officials said workers were on duty at Trent Shoes Ltd, a leather goods manufacturer in the Aukpara area, on 4 November. At the time, a group of outsiders attacked several factories in the surrounding area. In response to the situation, the factory, along with other establishments, announced a holiday at around 12:30 pm that day.
Selim was standing beside the road as workers were leaving the factory. Suddenly, a man struck him on the head with an object resembling an iron rod. The attackers also beat two other workers at the factory, Md Rakib, 24, and Limon, 25.
Selim, who was seriously injured, was first taken to Enam Medical College Hospital, a private hospital in Savar. He was later taken to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Dhaka before being admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He died at around 3:00 am today while undergoing treatment in the ICU there.
An official of Trent Shoes Ltd told Prothom Alo that Selim had remained unconscious since he was injured. The factory had made every effort to save him, but ultimately he could not be saved. The other two workers injured in the attack have recovered.
Confirming that a case was filed at Ashulia police station on 7 November, Dhaka Additional Superintendent of Police (Savar Circle) Rakibul Hasan told Prothom Alo that four people, including the main accused in the case, Ranjit Biswas, had been arrested.