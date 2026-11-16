Worker injured in attack during Savar labour unrest dies in hospital

A worker injured in an attack by outsiders in Savar, Dhaka, has died while undergoing treatment. His family said he died at around 3:00 am early on Monday, while receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The deceased worker was Md Selim, 23, son of Mohammad Rahim of Kanaipur village in Kalkini upazila of Madaripur. He worked as a junior operator at a factory called Trent Shoes Ltd in the Aukpara area of Savar.

Selim was injured in an attack by outsiders in the Aukpara area on 4 November, amid labour unrest over various demands, including raising the minimum wage to Tk 30,000. As of today, Monday, police have arrested four people in connection with a case filed over the incident.