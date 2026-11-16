Garment workers’ minimum wage board meeting postponed
The third meeting of the wage board formed to set the minimum wage for garment workers has been postponed. The authorities said the meeting was deferred due to unavoidable circumstances.
The Ministry of Labour announced the decision today, Monday. The meeting was scheduled to be held at the Shram Bhaban. Those concerned will be informed of the new date once it is set.
The wage board was formed to recommend minimum wage rates for workers and employees of all categories in the garment industry. The employers’ side was scheduled to present its wage proposal today. Earlier, the workers side proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, labour leader and workers’ representative on the minimum wage board Babul Akhter said the board chairman informed him at 8:00 am today that the meeting had been postponed.
He was given several reasons for the postponement, including the continuation of the ongoing labour unrest and the lack of overall improvement in the labour situation, political instability, and the illness of Anwar Hossain, the workers’ side’s permanent representative, added Babul Akhter.
Garment workers have been protesting since last month, demanding higher wages. In response to the workers’ movement, the government formed the minimum wage board on 1 November.
In each of the previous five wage boards, employers proposed wages that were half or less than half of the amounts demanded by workers. On every occasion, the employers’ proposals fell far short of workers’ expectations.
These proposals sparked major protests. Ultimately, following sustained workers’ movements and negotiations, employers agreed to pay wages higher than their initial proposals.