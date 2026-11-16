Garment workers’ minimum wage board meeting postponed

The third meeting of the wage board formed to set the minimum wage for garment workers has been postponed. The authorities said the meeting was deferred due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Ministry of Labour announced the decision today, Monday. The meeting was scheduled to be held at the Shram Bhaban. Those concerned will be informed of the new date once it is set.

The wage board was formed to recommend minimum wage rates for workers and employees of all categories in the garment industry. The employers’ side was scheduled to present its wage proposal today. Earlier, the workers side proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000.