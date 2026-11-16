How much will garment manufacturers offer in minimum wages?

Amid ongoing protests by garment workers, the third meeting of the Minimum Wage Board will take place today, Monday. At the meeting, the employers' representatives will submit their wage proposal.

At the previous meeting, the workers' representatives submitted a proposal demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000.

Speaking to several leaders of the two employers' organisations, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), it appears that manufacturers will follow the same strategy they have adopted in the past when submitting their wage proposal.

They will initially propose a lower wage and then consider increasing it depending on the circumstances.