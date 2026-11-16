How much will garment manufacturers offer in minimum wages?
Amid ongoing protests by garment workers, the third meeting of the Minimum Wage Board will take place today, Monday. At the meeting, the employers' representatives will submit their wage proposal.
At the previous meeting, the workers' representatives submitted a proposal demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000.
Speaking to several leaders of the two employers' organisations, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), it appears that manufacturers will follow the same strategy they have adopted in the past when submitting their wage proposal.
They will initially propose a lower wage and then consider increasing it depending on the circumstances.
During the past five wage board processes, employers proposed wages that were half or less than half of the amounts demanded by workers' representatives.
On each occasion, the employers' proposals fell far short of workers' expectations and triggered labour unrest. Ultimately, following workers' protests and negotiations, employers agreed to offer higher wages than their initial proposals.
The current minimum monthly wage for garment workers is Tk 12,500. The new wage structure came into effect on 1 December 2023. Previously, the government formed a wage board every five years.
However, the current BNP government has amended the Labour Act, reducing the interval for wage revisions to three years. Accordingly, the new wage structure will take effect from December this year.
According to updated information published by Sweden-based H&M Group, one of Bangladesh's leading garment buyers, in March, the minimum wages for garment workers in seven countries—China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Pakistan, India and Turkey—are higher than those in Bangladesh.
The minimum wages in four other sectors in Bangladesh—tanneries, shipbreaking, sawmills and construction—are also higher than those in the garment industry.
According to H&M Group, the minimum monthly wage for garment workers in Bangladesh stands at USD 102. In neighbouring India, it is USD 124. The corresponding figures are USD 294 in China, USD 208 in Cambodia, USD 172 in Indonesia, USD 163 in Vietnam and USD 135 in Pakistan.
Employers' initial proposal was half the workers' demand
During the most recent wage board process in 2023, the workers' representative proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk 20,393. In response, the employers proposed Tk 10,400, approximately half the amount demanded by the workers.
Garment workers began protesting the day after employers submitted the lower proposal. The protests spread across Mirpur, Narayanganj, Savar-Ashulia and Gazipur.
During three weeks of demonstrations, four garment workers—Russel Howlader, Imran, Jalal Uddin and Anjuara Khatun—lost their lives. Employers attempted to bring the situation under control by closing 200 factories.
Amid the protests, employers increased their initial proposal by Tk 2,100, offering a minimum monthly wage of Tk 12,500. This figure was subsequently finalised.
How much are employers willing to offer this time?
Garment workers have been protesting since last month, demanding higher wages. In response to the labour unrest, the government formed the Minimum Wage Board on 1 November.
At the board's second meeting on Monday, the workers' representative proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000. Employers on Saturday finalised their decision to submit a wage proposal at the board's third meeting, scheduled for Monday morning.
Sources concerned said employers had finalised their wage proposal last week. To this end, the current BGMEA president held a meeting with several former presidents of the association on Wednesday and secured their support.
Although some former leaders raised several demands, including implementing the increased wages in phases and reducing interest rates to single digits, the president did not agree to these proposals.
Meanwhile, the BGMEA and BKMEA held a joint exchange meeting on Saturday. During the meeting, manufacturers were asked how much they could afford to pay as the minimum wage.
Most responded that they could manage Tk 14,000. They said paying more would make it difficult to operate their factories, as buyers do not increase garment prices whenever wages rise.
Several BGMEA leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the association would ultimately propose an initial minimum wage of around Tk 15,000.
The amount could subsequently increase through negotiations if necessary. In that case, employers would also seek certain concessions from the government to help offset the additional costs.
When contacted on Sunday, BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan told Prothom Alo, "We will submit our wage proposal at Monday's meeting of the Minimum Wage Board." However, when asked how much the proposal would be, the president declined to comment.