Gopalganj curfew relaxed for 14 hours
The curfew imposed in Gopalganj following a series of attacks and clashes surrounding a rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) has been relaxed until 8:00 pm today, Saturday.
The attacks were carried out on Wednesday by the Awami League and the banned Chhatra League. So far, five people have been killed in the violence.
The deputy commissioner and district magistrate of Gopalganj, Muhammad Kamruzzaman, confirmed the news around 11:00 pm on Friday. He stated that the curfew will be relaxed from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm on Saturday.
The district administration announced that the future course of the curfew will be decided after assessing the overall situation in Gopalganj and in consultation with the law enforcement agencies.
On Wednesday, violent clashes broke out in several areas of the town in connection with the NCP rally. Following incidents of attack, arson, and crude bomb explosions, the district magistrate initially imposed Section 144. As the situation worsened, a curfew was declared from 6:00 pm that evening.
On Thursday, Dhaka divisional commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, during a briefing at the deputy commissioner’s office, innitially announced an extension of the curfew until 6:00 pm on Friday. The the curfew was relaxed for three hours from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm that day.
On Friday evening, the curfew was extended again until 6:00 am today. Finally, around 11:00 pm last night, the deputy commissioner announced that the curfew would be relaxed from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm today.