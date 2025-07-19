Gopalganj curfew relaxed for 14 hours

The curfew imposed in Gopalganj following a series of attacks and clashes surrounding a rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) has been relaxed until 8:00 pm today, Saturday.

The attacks were carried out on Wednesday by the Awami League and the banned Chhatra League. So far, five people have been killed in the violence.

The deputy commissioner and district magistrate of Gopalganj, Muhammad Kamruzzaman, confirmed the news around 11:00 pm on Friday. He stated that the curfew will be relaxed from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm on Saturday.