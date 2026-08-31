Bribes demanded for mother’s pension, teenager Shahed launched ‘ghush.site’ in protest
After his mother’s death, family members of Shahed Sharif Ahmed repeatedly faced demands for bribes while trying to withdraw her government pension. The seventeen-year-old also had a similar experience when he tried to obtain his own passport.
To protest against this culture of bribery at every other level of the administration, he took an innovative initiative. He launched a website where victims can report demands for bribes.
The website, named ‘ghush.site, received 9,665 complaints within just nine days of its launch, as of 4:00 pm on Sunday. According to these complaints, the total amount demanded as bribes was between Tk 3.21 billion and Tk 3.32 billion.
Shahed Sharif Ahmed lives with his father in a rented house in the Mymensingh Cantonment area. He is studying for A-levels under Cambridge International through the British Council. His father, Shariful Islam (Shamim), previously worked at a bank in Saudi Arabia.
Shahed’s ancestral home is in the Purba Para area of Katiadi upazila in Kishoreganj. His mother, Amina Khatun, was a teacher at Azmatpur Government Primary School in Mymensingh Sadar. She died of illness on 16 December 2022.
The family said that after Amina Khatun died 13 years into her service, they had to pay a total of Tk 38,000 in bribes including Tk 10,000 at the Treasury Office, Tk 20,000 at the District Education Office and Tk 8,000 at the Upazila Primary Education Office to withdraw around Tk 700,000 from her provident fund.
The family alleged that officials linked to the education offices demanded Tk 100,000 in bribes for the Tk 200,000 welfare fund payment and Tk 800,000 payable by the Ministry of Public Administration. They were told that the files would not move forward unless the money was paid.
Website framework created in two hours
Shahed Sharif said the website was created out of the anger and frustration stemming from his personal experiences. He said, “They were demanding a Tk 100,000 bribe by holding up the file for my mother’s pension.”
“Besides, about a year and a half ago, when I applied for a passport for my O-level exams, they took a Tk 1,500 bribe after holding up the file and then completed the work within three hours. I built the website out of this frustration,” he said.
Shahed said he was inspired to take the initiative after seeing a similar website operating in India. He created the framework of the website by coding it in just two hours. Alongside his studies, Shahed has learnt website development online.
Later, with the help of his friend and co-founder Saif Kabeer, they purchased the domain and launched the website. After it was launched on 21 August, the website quickly spread across social media. In total, they spent around Tk 10,000 to implement the initiative.
The website has two founders—Shahed Sharif Ahmed and Saif Kabeer. Shahed handles the coding and technical aspects, while Saif looks after marketing and promotion on social media. Shahed said they have a four-member moderation team to verify and screen the complaints.
‘I did not expect it to go this viral’
Asked whether he had received any threats or had concerns about his safety since creating the site, Shahed said, ‘Alhamdulillah, I have not received any threats or negative calls so far. At first, I did not expect it to go this viral. I thought I would just add it to my CV. However, there could be concerns in the future.’
At present, to avoid legal risks, the names and identities of victims or information about specific alleged perpetrators are not being published on the site. Shahed said they would like to add full details to the dashboard in the future if they can form a legal team or receive government support.
Shahed Sharif Ahmed said, “Our main goal was to create transparency. We want everyone to know where government money is going and where it is being wasted. Taking bribes at government offices is extremely wrong and reprehensible. We want to present these issues clearly before everyone so that people can know how such irregularities are taking place in Bangladesh.”
Shahed Sharif dreams of bringing the level of bribery in accessing government services down to zero. He added, “If the government uses this data and takes action, it will not only be a success for our initiative but will also bring significant benefits to the country.”
“My main goal is not limited to any policy terminology; in simple terms, I want to bring bribery down to zero. So that no one has the opportunity to take bribes at any government institution and ordinary people can receive the services they are entitled to without facing any unjust obstacles,” he added.
The police have taken notice of the young people’s innovative initiative. Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun said that if any information about irregularities or bribery is received, action will be taken under existing laws. If any concerns arise over the safety of the initiative’s founders, the police will provide immediate assistance and take the necessary legal measures.
Sharifuzzaman, vice-president of the Mymensingh district branch of the Committees of Concerned Citizens, said bribery is the main source of corruption in the country. Bribery is hindering the country’s development and depriving many people of their basic rights.
The extent to which bribery has spread across the country is being revealed through this website. If the government itself takes such technology-driven transparency initiatives, ordinary people will benefit greatly, he added.
‘Tk 100,000 bribe’ demanded to receive Tk 1 million
Shahed Sharif’s father, Shariful Islam, said he faced demands for bribes while trying to withdraw government funds after his wife’s death. He said he had to pay bribes, almost unwillingly, to receive around Tk 700,000.
He alleged that Tk 100,000 was being demanded as a bribe to receive the remaining Tk 1 million. He was told that he would have to pay at least Tk 80,000 in bribes.
Shariful Islam said, “Despite running from one education office to another with the necessary documents, the work still remains stalled. Mujibur Rahman, an office assistant at the upazila education office, told me that the work would not be done unless Tk 100,000 was paid jointly to the upazila and district education offices.”
“I have decided that I will collect the money I am owed without paying a bribe. I fully support the initiative my son has taken in the national interest,” he added.
Although teacher Amina Khatun’s pension has been paid, Prothom Alo visited the Sadar Upazila Education Office on Sunday afternoon to find out why her family had not yet received the remaining Tk 1 million due from the welfare fund and the Ministry of Public Administration following her death while still in service. However, the officials concerned could not locate her file.
Mohammad Mujibur Rahman, office assistant-cum-computer operator at the office, denied the allegation that he had demanded a bribe. He said, “I provide all possible assistance to anyone who comes to me. If someone brings the documents to me, I get them signed quickly and hand them back.”
Sadar Upazila Primary Education Officer Monika Parvin told Prothom Alo that the people concerned had not informed her about any demand for a bribe. She said that if any such incident had occurred, they would certainly take the necessary action. She assured that all outstanding payments due to the deceased teacher would be made promptly.