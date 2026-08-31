Bribes demanded for mother’s pension, teenager Shahed launched ‘ghush.site’ in protest

After his mother’s death, family members of Shahed Sharif Ahmed repeatedly faced demands for bribes while trying to withdraw her government pension. The seventeen-year-old also had a similar experience when he tried to obtain his own passport.

To protest against this culture of bribery at every other level of the administration, he took an innovative initiative. He launched a website where victims can report demands for bribes.

The website, named ‘ghush.site, received 9,665 complaints within just nine days of its launch, as of 4:00 pm on Sunday. According to these complaints, the total amount demanded as bribes was between Tk 3.21 billion and Tk 3.32 billion.

Shahed Sharif Ahmed lives with his father in a rented house in the Mymensingh Cantonment area. He is studying for A-levels under Cambridge International through the British Council. His father, Shariful Islam (Shamim), previously worked at a bank in Saudi Arabia.