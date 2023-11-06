Two vehicles torched, covered van vandalised in Chattogram

Two vehicles including a bus have been set ablaze in Chattogram on the second day of the BNP’s 48-hour nationwide blockade.
A CNG-run autorickshaw was torched at Aturar Depot area in the city and a bus at Chatri Chowmuhani Bazar in Anwara on Monday.
Panchlaish police station’s officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar Chakma told Prothom Alo picketers torched the CNG autorickshaw at Aturar Depot area in the morning. They also vandalised a covered van in the area.
Miscreants torch bus in Gazipur
Police rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Three persons named Omar Faruk, Alamgir and Rubel were arrested. Police are interrogating them, said the OC.
Meanwhile, a stationary bus was set ablaze at around 5:00am at PAB road near Chatri Chowmuhani Bazar in Anwara upazila.
Police reached the spot after the incident but couldn’t arrest anyone.
Bus’ owner Naim Uddin said the bus was parked near Chatri Chowmuhani Bazar mosque at night. It carries workers of KEPZ.
Anwara police station’s officer-in-charge Sohel Ahmed said no casualties were reported as the bus was empty.
Meanwhile, no long haul buses have left Chattogram today. The bus counters at Alankar Mor, Kadamtali and other areas were deserted. Rail communication has been normal.
CNG autorickshaw, private cars and public transport operated in the city but the number of vehicles was less.
City unit Jubo Dal brought out a brief procession in support of blockade in the city’s Pahartali area. Several other groups of picketers held brief processions at City Gate, Bakalia, Rahattarpul and other areas.