Two vehicles torched, covered van vandalised in Chattogram

Two vehicles including a bus have been set ablaze in Chattogram on the second day of the BNP’s 48-hour nationwide blockade.

A CNG-run autorickshaw was torched at Aturar Depot area in the city and a bus at Chatri Chowmuhani Bazar in Anwara on Monday.

Panchlaish police station’s officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar Chakma told Prothom Alo picketers torched the CNG autorickshaw at Aturar Depot area in the morning. They also vandalised a covered van in the area.