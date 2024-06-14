Eid rush leads to heavy traffic at Padma Bridge, Mawa expressway

Highways are facing heavy traffic as holidaymakers have started returning to their village homes to celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha with their dear and near ones.

On Friday, the first day of vacation, a huge traffic congestion was seen in the Padma Bridge area in Louhajong of Munshiganj, starting in the morning. The tailback extended at least seven kilometers from the toll plaza at the Mawa end to the Chanbari area in Srinagar, leaving homebound people stuck for hours.